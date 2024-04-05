EQS-News: neurocare group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

neurocare group AG Welcomes Norman Erhard as Senior VP Europe & Latin America Munich, Germany, 05. April 2024 - neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice is pleased to announce the appointment of Norman Erhard as Senior Vice President Europe & Latin America, bolstering neurocare's Global Leadership. Norman Erhard brings with him a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the medical devices and clinic networks sector. With a Diploma in Industrial Engineering from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Norman's expertise and experience in complex medical technology and associated business development is deep. His tenure at Fresenius Medical Care saw him succeed in various key roles, where he spearheaded sales, led European marketing efforts, drove business development initiatives, and successfully managed a clinic network across Europe. Under his leadership, the region's revenue experienced remarkable growth, reaching 550 million USD, alongside the growth of a robust workforce exceeding 4,000 employees. Norman's strategic acumen extends beyond corporate realms; he is an early investor in neurocare, reflecting his commitment to advancing healthcare innovation. "We are thrilled to welcome Norman to the neurocare team," said Thomas Mechtersheimer, CEO of neurocare group AG. "His invaluable expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission of driving innovation in personalized mental health treatments. We look forward to Norman's contributions as we continue to empower clinicians and transform lives globally." About neurocare group AG neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) in its area that empowers clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to third parties. neurocare currently treating on average 3.000 patients annually in our own clinics. neurocare's scalable business is ready to meet the need for more productive and sustainable solutions. www.neurocaregroup.com Contact: Sally Remington

