Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASL LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Apr-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.2519 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36195734 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 313842 EQS News ID: 1874203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 05, 2024