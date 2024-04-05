Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in March 2024 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 0.6% Compared to 2023

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for March 2024, compared with March 2023.



For March 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP's 12 Mexican airports decreased by 1.2%, compared to March 2023. Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos presented an increase in passenger traffic of 5.7% and 1.2%, while Tijuana and Guadalajara airports presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 5.0% and 2.4%, respectively, compared to March 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 6.4% compared to March 2023.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Mar-23 Mar-24 % Change Jan- Mar 23 Jan- Mar 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,054.0 922.8 (12.4 %) 2,958.8 2,671.7 (9.7 %) Tijuana* 716.7 687.5 (4.1 %) 2,066.4 1,985.6 (3.9 %) Puerto Vallarta 230.0 205.2 (10.8 %) 639.7 574.8 (10.1 %) Los Cabos 236.5 219.5 (7.2 %) 670.6 637.7 (4.9 %) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 175.6 160.6 (8.5 %) 507.3 484.0 (4.6 %) Hermosillo 174.5 160.2 (8.2 %) 474.0 457.5 (3.5 %) Kingston 0.1 0.4 383.5 % 0.2 0.6 215.9 % Morelia 63.7 47.1 (26.0 %) 186.8 146.2 (21.7 %) Mexicali 120.7 91.4 (24.2 %) 346.6 288.3 (16.8 %) La Paz 79.9 98.9 23.7 % 226.6 271.4 19.8 % Aguascalientes 51.4 51.0 (0.8 %) 150.6 142.3 (5.5 %) Los Mochis 32.2 42.4 31.5 % 94.3 126.2 33.8 % Manzanillo 9.4 12.4 31.3 % 27.1 35.9 32.7 % Total 2,944.7 2,699.5 (8.3 %) 8,348.9 7,822.2 (6.3 %)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Mar-23 Mar-24 % Change Jan- Mar 23 Jan- Mar 24 % Change Guadalajara 397.9 494.5 24.3 % 1,216.1 1,490.1 22.5 % Tijuana* 348.5 324.4 (6.9 %) 1,047.6 952.4 (9.1 %) Puerto Vallarta 486.1 551.5 13.5 % 1,378.1 1,543.9 12.0 % Los Cabos 512.4 538.6 5.1 % 1,381.2 1,407.9 1.9 % Montego Bay 491.3 522.9 6.4 % 1,351.0 1,457.4 7.9 % Guanajuato 69.8 84.6 21.2 % 207.4 247.1 19.1 % Hermosillo 6.8 7.0 3.2 % 19.1 23.3 22.2 % Kingston 135.9 129.3 (4.9 %) 394.1 391.4 (0.7 %) Morelia 49.4 51.9 5.1 % 151.5 157.2 3.7 % Mexicali 0.6 0.6 (9.3 %) 1.5 1.6 6.5 % La Paz 1.4 1.3 (9.6 %) 3.7 3.2 (12.6 %) Aguascalientes 20.2 22.2 9.9 % 60.2 69.5 15.4 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.7 9.1 % 1.8 2.0 13.6 % Manzanillo 11.0 13.8 26.0 % 30.8 40.3 30.8 % Total 2,532.1 2,743.4 8.3 % 7,244.1 7,787.3 7.5 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Mar-23 Mar-24 % Change Jan- Mar 23 Jan- Mar 24 % Change Guadalajara 1,451.9 1,417.4 (2.4 %) 4,174.9 4,161.8 (0.3 %) Tijuana* 1,065.2 1,011.9 (5.0 %) 3,114.0 2,938.0 (5.7 %) Puerto Vallarta 716.1 756.7 5.7 % 2,017.8 2,118.7 5.0 % Los Cabos 748.9 758.1 1.2 % 2,051.8 2,045.6 (0.3 %) Montego Bay 491.3 522.9 6.4 % 1,351.0 1,457.4 7.9 % Guanajuato 245.4 245.3 (0.1 %) 714.7 731.0 2.3 % Hermosillo 181.3 167.2 (7.8 %) 493.1 480.8 (2.5 %) Kingston 136.0 129.7 (4.7 %) 394.3 392.0 (0.6 %) Morelia 113.1 99.1 (12.4 %) 338.3 303.4 (10.3 %) Mexicali 121.3 92.0 (24.2 %) 348.1 289.9 (16.7 %) La Paz 81.4 100.2 23.1 % 230.3 274.6 19.2 % Aguascalientes 71.6 73.2 2.2 % 210.8 211.8 0.5 % Los Mochis 32.9 43.1 31.1 % 96.1 128.2 33.4 % Manzanillo 20.4 26.2 28.4 % 57.9 76.2 31.7 % Total 5,476.8 5,442.8 (0.6 %) 15,593.0 15,609.4 0.1 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Mar-23 Mar-24 % Change Jan- Mar 23 Jan- Mar 24 % Change Tijuana 345.3 319.0 (7.6 %) 1,039.4 941.8 (9.4 %)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The seats available during March 2024 decreased by 5.5%, compared to March 2023, due to the preventive revision of the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. The load factors for the month went from 69.9% in March 2023 to 75.2% in March 2024.



The seats available during March 2024 decreased by 5.5%, compared to March 2023, due to the preventive revision of the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320neo and A321neo fleet. The load factors for the month went from 69.9% in March 2023 to 75.2% in March 2024. New routes:

Guadalajara - Detroit: Aeromexico Guanajuato - Atlanta: Aeromexico Puerto Vallarta - Felipe Angeles: Viva Aerobus Los Cabos - St. Louis: Southwest Montego Bay - Cleveland: Frontier



COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

