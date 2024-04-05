Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 570796 | ISIN: NO0003096208 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1L
Tradegate
05.04.24
10:20 Uhr
3,936 Euro
+0,024
+0,61 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9443,95611:02
3,9523,95411:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.04.2024 | 06:36
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q1 2024

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q1 2024 was 26,400 GWT, excluding volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes per region/company (in 1,000 GWT):

Lerøy Aurora: 6.0

Lerøy Midt: 13.7

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 6.7 (of which 3.3 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes (Lerøy Havfisk) was 24,100 tonnes for Q1 2024 of which 6,700 tonnes of cod.

The complete Q1 2024 report will be released on 15 May 2024 at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company's CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.