Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 8 April 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 92.735.638 shares (USD 927.356,38) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: · 679,102 shares (USD 6,791.02) - directed issue · 46,381 shares (USD 463.81) - exercise of RSU ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 93,461,121 shares (USD 934,611.21) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 679,102 shares - USD 31.51 · 3,848 shares - DKK 0.07 · 42,533 shares - DKK 190.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66