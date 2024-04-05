Anzeige
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 
05-Apr-2024 / 08:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 April 2024 
 
Petrofac Limited (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Transaction by 
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) 
 
 
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary 
Shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 April 2024 for the following Directors at 26.3782 
pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 
Annual Report and Accounts: 
 
Name of Director Position      Number of Shares purchased on 4 April Total cumulative disclosable interest held 
                   2024                 (Shares) 
René Médori   Chairman      75,820                660,040 
Sara Akbar    Non-executive    18,955                129,095 
         Director 
Ayman Asfari   Non-executive    18,955                85,038,340 
         Director 
Matthias Bichsel Non-executive    18,955                129,095 
         Director 
David Davies   Non-executive    18,955                150,443 
         Director 
Francesca di   Non-executive    18,955                121,671 
Carlo      Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 525,373,758 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Teneo (for Petrofac)

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  313931 
EQS News ID:  1874391 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
