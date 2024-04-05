DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 05-Apr-2024 / 08:41 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 April 2024 Petrofac Limited (the "Company") Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary Shares (Shares) of USUSD0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 April 2024 for the following Directors at 26.3782 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 4 April Total cumulative disclosable interest held 2024 (Shares) René Médori Chairman 75,820 660,040 Sara Akbar Non-executive 18,955 129,095 Director Ayman Asfari Non-executive 18,955 85,038,340 Director Matthias Bichsel Non-executive 18,955 129,095 Director David Davies Non-executive 18,955 150,443 Director Francesca di Non-executive 18,955 121,671 Carlo Director

The Company's issued share capital consists of 525,373,758 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in treasury.

