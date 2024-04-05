India's Shirdi Sai Electricals says it plans to install 10 GW of ingot-to-solar module production capacity and manufacture solar glass by March 31, 2026. From pv magazine India Shirdi Sai Electricals aims to build 10 GW of ingot-to-solar module capacity, along with the production of solar glass, by March 31, 2026. The company said it will develop the production capacity in a phased manner in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. "We intend to complete 500 MW ingot-wafer-cell-module in FY 2024-25, and in 2025-26, we will complete the rest 9. 5 GW ingot-wafer-cell-module," said Balachander Krishnan, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...