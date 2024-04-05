Anzeige
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Jon Moss proposed to join Raketech's Board of Directors

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) The Nomination Committee proposes that Jon Moss be appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting 2024 on 16 May, 2024.

Jon Moss brings extensive iGaming experience, including over a decade as Head of International Development at Bet365 and several years as an independent consultant working across various geographies, including numerous markets in Europe, North America, Australasia, certain markets in Asia and most recently in Latin America. Jon Moss is independent in relation to the company and its management, as well as to Raketech's major shareholders.

The Nomination Committee is confident that Jon Moss would further strengthen the Board of Directors as his iGaming expertise and thorough international experience would be valuable when executing Raketech's growth initiatives.

The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of all the current Board members and Ulrik Bengtsson as Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Jon Moss proposed to join Raketech's Board of Directors

SOURCE: Raketech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

