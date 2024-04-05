Autarco has developed a three-phase hybrid inverter line, featuring 8 kW, 9. 6 kW, 12. 8 kW, and 16 kW versions and up to four independent maximum power point (MPP) trackers, along with a European efficiency rating of 97. 5%. Autarco, a PV system supplier in the Netherlands, has unveiled a three-phase hybrid inverter series for residential applications. The LH-MII line includes four versions with DC power outputs ranging from 8 kW to 16 kW and AC power outputs from 5 kW to 10 kW. The hybrid inverters, available in versions ranging from 8 kW to 16 kW, feature four independent MPP trackers with ...

