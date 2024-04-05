Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aquaporin A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Aquaporin A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 8 April 2024. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061555109 (AQP) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062840781 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aquaporin, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 4:3 (UK) Shareholders in Aquaporin A/S will be allocated four (4) subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. Three (3) subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 8 April 2024 - 19 April 2024 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 329950 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook AQP T Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aquaporin A/S makes a rights issue of up to 14,594,872 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 14 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 10 April 2024 - 23 April 2024, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66