Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aquaporin A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Aquaporin A/S will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 8 April 2024. As of the same date, ISIN
DK0061555109 (AQP) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0062840781                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Aquaporin, T-ret                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:   4:3 (UK)                            
        Shareholders in Aquaporin A/S will be allocated four (4)    
         subscription rights per share held in the company on the record
         date. Three (3) subscription rights entitle the shareholder to 
         subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in    8 April 2024 - 19 April 2024                  
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  329950                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook    AQP T                              
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15            
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table/230                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code    XCSE                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Aquaporin A/S makes a rights issue of up to 14,594,872 new shares with a
nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 14 per share of DKK
1. Subscription period: 10 April 2024 - 23 April 2024, both days included. 



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
