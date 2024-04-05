Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
02/04/2024
FR0013230612
1,265
20.1958
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
03/04/2024
FR0013230612
355
20.1155
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
04/04/2024
FR0013230612
1,401
20.4416
XPAR
TOTAL
3,021
20.3004
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405854209/en/
Contacts:
Tikehau Capital