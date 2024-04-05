Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/04/2024 FR0013230612 1,265 20.1958 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/04/2024 FR0013230612 355 20.1155 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/04/2024 FR0013230612 1,401 20.4416 XPAR TOTAL 3,021 20.3004

