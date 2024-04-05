Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Amusnet Gaming to enhance gaming excellence in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has signed a strategic partnership with the prominent provider Amusnet Gaming Limited, as part of its ongoing mission to enhance the gaming experience for its players in the region.



Recognized for its innovative products in the global gaming market, Amusnet Gaming currently offers a portfolio of 250+ captivating slots, live casino, and engaging table games. Through this partnership, Netbet players in Denmark can now enjoy an array of exciting slot games, including the latest hit, Extra Crown, along with other player favourites, like Shining Crown, 20 Golden Coins, 40 Bulky Fruits and Burning Hot.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet Denmark's PR Manager added: "At NetBet, we understand the popularity of slots. That's why we're thrilled to be partnering with Amusnet Gaming, a company that has created a wide range of slots for players to enjoy. We believe this will be a positive step forward in our mission to provide our players with an excellent gaming experience, and look forward to our players enjoying these games and adding more on our platform in the near future".

Julia Peeva- Sertov, CEO at Amusnet Gaming shared her enthusiasm, saying, "We are excited to expand our presence in the Nordic market, and partnering with NetBet marks a significant avenue for Amusnet Gaming continued growth. Introducing our leading slots, featuring our distinctive Jackpot Cards Feature, to a broader audience in Denmark through NetBet fills us with anticipation for the promising business outcomes ahead.'

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk/

About Amusnet Gaming Ltd.

Amusnet Gaming is renowned for its best-performing innovative products in the iGaming sector. Operating within regulated markets, including the Baltic and Nordic countries, Germany, Hungary, and MGA-licensed territories through Amusnet Gaming Limited, the company is committed to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences.