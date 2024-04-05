Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
04.04.24
18:10 Uhr
56,00 Euro
+0,90
+1,63 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,2056,4012:59
56,3056,4012:52
PR Newswire
05.04.2024 | 12:30
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA - Successful Issuance of additional NOK 200 million in 7-year Senior Unsecured Bond

OSLO, Norway, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --With reference to the announcement 5 April 2024 regarding a new issue of NOK 300 million in a 7-year senior unsecured bond, Aker ASA has subsequently issued an additional NOK 200 million in the 7-year senior unsecured bond. The new outstanding amount is NOK 500 million and the bonds will carry a coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.80% per annum.

Nordea acted as Sole Arranger for the subsequent bond issuance.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa---successful-issuance-of-additional-nok-200-million-in-7-year-senior-unsecured-bond,c3957157

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa--successful-issuance-of-additional-nok-200-million-in-7-year-senior-unsecured-bond-302109233.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.