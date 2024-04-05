A report from Climate Action Network Europe says residential rooftop solar installations in the EU have grown by 54% year-on-year, but warns a lack of grid capacity and specific strategies for rooftop solar development means member states are not keeping pace with the demand. EU member states must play catch up to the growth and demand for rooftop solar or risk the area's solar potential not being realised, according to a new report from the Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe. CAN Europe's Rooftop Solar PV Comparison Update builds on its 2022 report into the EU's rooftop solar market and re-examines ...

