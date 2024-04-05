Fluvius, Belgium's electricity grid operator, says it will compensate residential PV systems at €10. 60 ($11. 49) per kVa if they are not reconnected within 30 working days after a curtailment event. Fluvius said it has started paying compensation for the curtailment of energy from residential PV systems. The company said it received 5,042 complaints from residential PV array owners last year, as their inverters were not immediately reconnected after curtailment incidents. Fluvius said that these complaints represented just 0. 55% of Belgium's deployed 925,000 PV systems. The grid operator also ...

