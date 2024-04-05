Revenues of €1,904.5 million, up 27.6% from FY 2022 (+19.3% organic growth1

Gross profit of €1,224.3 million with a gross profit margin of 64.3% (62.2% in FY 2022)

Profit of €135.7 million, up 107.8% from FY 2022 with a profit margin of 7.1% (4.4% in FY 2022)

Adjusted EBIT1 of €220.2 million with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 11.6% (10.6% in FY 2022)

Proposed dividend per ordinary share of €0.12 (+20% from FY 2022)

Group's sustainability targets for FY 2023 achieved

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Ermenegildo Zegna Group" or "the Group") today announced profit of €135.7 million for FY 2023, up 107.8% from €65.3 million in FY 2022, and a profit margin of 7.1% compared to 4.4% in FY 2022.

Adjusted EBIT rose to €220.2 million with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 11.6%. Adjusted EBIT for both the Zegna and Thom Browne segments improved significantly compared to FY 2022. In FY 2023, Adjusted EBIT for the Zegna segment reached €193.5 million, up 36.7% compared to FY 2022, while Adjusted EBIT for the Thom Browne segment rose to €59.0 million, +22.7% compared to FY 2022.

Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna, the Group's Chairman and CEO, said: "2023 has been a milestone year for our Group. We delivered outstanding results, including more than doubling our profit from 2022 to reach €136 million. We have also fulfilled our 2023 sustainability commitments including those focused on traceability, diversity and inclusion, and in renewable energy adoption. We are on track with the integration of the TOM FORD FASHION business, which is enriching our unique proposition in luxury glamour.

2023 was also an important year for the Thom Browne and ZEGNA brands. Thom Browne celebrated its twentieth anniversary reaffirming the brand as a symbol of modern luxury tailoring. ZEGNA continued a well-defined journey to ensuring its place as one of the strongest brands in absolute luxury menswear. As a Group, we continued to invest in our Filiera, our in-house supply chain, which includes some of the finest and most important Italian high-end textile producers fully integrated with our unique luxury manufacturing capabilities. We recently announced the latest addition to the Filiera, a new state-of-the-art footwear and leather goods production facility in Parma, Italy, expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Looking ahead, I see a clear and defined path forward for our Group. In the volatile world we live in, we must continue to be increasingly responsive, flexible and authentic to who we are. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group is a guardian of brands, and while short-term results are important, our top priority must always be their overall trajectory. What we should do is well defined; there will be challenges, but we know how to tackle them and how important it is to plan for the long term."

1 Revenues an organic growth basis (Organic Growth), revenues on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency), Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Trade Working Capital, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) and Free Cash Flow are Non-IFRS Financial Measures. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section starting on page 14 of this press release for the definition and reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.

Note on Group Financials Starting FY 2023

Starting from the year ended December 31, 2023, the Group presents its consolidated statement of profit and loss by function (previously presented by nature), which is the most representative of the way management views the business and is consistent with international practice. To conform to this new presentation format, the information for FY 2022 and 2021 has been reclassified compared to what was previously presented by the Group. The table below sets forth our consolidated statement of profit and loss for FY 2023, 2022 and 2021 (as reclassified for FY 2022 and 2021 to conform to the new presentation by function).

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 Percentage of revenues 2022 Percentage of revenues 2021 Percentage of revenues Revenues 1,904,549 100.0 1,492,840 100.0 1,292,402 100.0 Cost of sales (680,235 (35.7 (564,832 (37.8 (495,702 (38.4 Gross profit 1,224,314 64.3 928,008 62.2 796,700 61.6 Selling, general and administrative (901,364 (47.3 (695,084 (46.6 (822,897 (63.7 Marketing expenses (114,802 (6.0 (85,147 (5.7 (67,831 (5.2 Operating profit/(loss) 208,148 10.9 147,777 9.9 (94,028 (7.3 Financial income 37,282 2.0 13,320 0.9 45,889 3.6 Financial expenses (68,121 (3.6 (54,346 (3.6 (43,823 (3.4 Foreign exchange losses (5,262 (0.3 (7,869 (0.5 (7,791 (0.6 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (2,953 (0.2 2,199 0.1 2,794 0.2 Profit/(Loss) before taxes 169,094 8.9 101,081 6.8 (96,959 (7.5 Income taxes (33,433 (1.8 (35,802 (2.4 (30,702 (2.4 Profit/(Loss) 135,661 7.1 65,279 4.4 (127,661 (9.9

Fiscal Year 2023 Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

In FY 2023 the Group recorded revenues of €1,904.5 million, 27.6% YoY, or +19.3% organic growth, driven by excellent results in the Zegna segment (+12.4% YoY, +19.5% organic growth) and Thom Browne segment (+14.9% YoY, +17.8% organic growth). FY 2023 revenues include €235.5 million contributed by the Tom Ford Fashion segment following the acquisition of Tom Ford International ("TFI") completed on April 28, 2023 (the "TFI Acquisition").

Full details of the Group's revenues are included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which will be published today.

Gross Profit, Operating Profit and Profit

Gross profit in FY 2023 reached €1,224.3 million compared to €928.0 million in FY 2022 (gross profit margin of 64.3% compared to 62.2% in the prior year). This improvement was driven by three main factors: a) channel mix, given the increasing proportion of direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues, b) lower incidence of end-of season sales, in particular for the ZEGNA brand, as part of both the One Brand Strategy and the increasing penetration of Essentials (continuative products) and c) the higher absorption of industrial fixed costs. Gross profit in FY 2023 also includes the negative impact of €15.6 million on cost of sales, from the purchase price allocation ("PPA") related to the TFI Acquisition.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses in FY 2023 were €901.4 million (47.3% of revenues) compared to €695.1 million (46.6% of revenues) in FY 2022. The higher incidence on revenues also reflects the royalty costs in connection with the license related to the TOM FORD FASHION business, which was partially offset by improved retail store productivity.

Marketing expenses in FY2023 were €114.8 million (6.0% of revenues) compared to €85.1 million (5.7% of revenues) in FY 2022, +34.8% YoY, in line with the Group's strategy to invest in its brands to enhance equity value.

As a result of the above, the Group reported an operating profit of €208.1 million, +40.9% YoY.

Group's profit in FY 2023 was €135.7 million, up 107.8% YoY from €65.3 million in FY 2022. The Group recorded a profit margin of 7.1% in FY 2023 compared to 4.4% in 2022.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

The table below shows the reconciliation of Profit/(Loss) to Adjusted EBIT and the calculation of the Profit/(Loss) Margin and the Adjusted EBIT Margin in FY 2023, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted EBIT is the main performance metric used by the Group's management at the consolidated and reporting segment level.

For the year ended December 31, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 Profit/(Loss) 135,661 65,279 (127,661 Income taxes 33,433 35,802 30,702 Financial income (37,282 (13,320 (45,889 Financial expenses 68,121 54,346 43,823 Foreign exchange losses 5,262 7,869 7,791 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 2,953 (2,199 (2,794 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 6,001 2,289 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses 4,002 2,199 8,996 Legal costs for trademark dispute 2,168 7,532 Costs related to the Business Combination 2,140 2,137 205,059 Net impairment of leased and owned stores 1,782 1,639 8,692 Special donations for social responsibility 100 1,000 Net (income)/costs related to lease agreements (4,129 (6,844 15,512 Other 4,884 Adjusted EBIT 220,212 157,729 149,115 Revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 Profit/(Loss) Margin (Profit/(Loss) Revenues) 7.1 4.4 (9.9 Adjusted EBIT Margin (Adjusted EBIT Revenues) 11.6 10.6 11.5

Adjusted EBIT in FY 2023 was €220.2 million compared to €157.7 million in FY 2022 (Adjusted EBIT Margin of 11.6% compared to 10.6% in the prior year). The increase in Adjusted EBIT was largely driven by an improved gross profit margin which more than offset the higher incidence on revenues of marketing costs, the investments made to strengthen the organization and the integration cost of the TOM FORD FASHION business.

Analysis by Segment

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 2023 vs 2022 2022 vs 2021 Revenues by segment Zegna 1,322,045 1,176,706 1,035,175 145,339 12.4 141,531 13.7 Thom Browne 380,287 330,891 264,066 49,396 14.9 66,825 25.3 Tom Ford Fashion 235,544 235,544 n.m. n.m. n.m. Eliminations (33,327 (14,757 (6,839 (18,570 n.m. (7,918 n.m. Total Revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 411,709 27.6 200,438 15.5 Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin by segment Zegna 193,466 141,513 131,929 51,953 36.7 9,584 7.3 14.6 12.0 12.7 Thom Browne 58,969 48,077 38,097 10,892 22.7 9,980 26.2 15.5 14.5 14.4 Tom Ford Fashion (1,741 (1,741 n.m. n.m. (0.7 n.m. n.m. Corporate (30,423 (31,861 (20,911 1,438 (4.5 (10,950 52.4 Eliminations (59 (59 n.m. n.m. n.m. Total Adjusted EBIT 220,212 157,729 149,115 62,483 39.6 8,614.00 5.8

Zegna segment

In FY 2023, the Zegna segment (which includes ZEGNA branded products, Textile and Third Party Brands) generated revenues of €1,322.0 million2, +12.4% YoY (+19.5% organic growth).

2 Before inter-segment eliminations.

Adjusted EBIT for the Zegna segment was €193.5 million in FY 2023, +36.7% YoY, with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 14.6% compared to 12.0% in FY 2022. This significant improvement was primarily driven by improved productivity of the ZEGNA DTC stores and higher absorption of industrial fixed costs, partially offset by a planned increase in marketing expenses to continue to boost the brand's equity value.

Thom Browne segment

In FY 2023, the Thom Browne segment generated revenues of €380.3 million, +14.9% YoY (+17.8% organic growth).

Adjusted EBIT for the Thom Browne segment was €59.0 million in FY 2023, with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 15.5% compared to 14.5% in FY 2022, largely driven by improved gross profit margin.

Tom Ford Fashion segment

In FY 2023, the Tom Ford Fashion segment generated revenues of €235.5 million and a negative Adjusted EBIT of €1.7 million, which is primarily attributable to the €15.6 million one-off charges related to the PPA, classified within cost of sales. Adjusted EBIT for the Tom Ford Fashion segment was also impacted by the PPA-related amortization of the TFI license agreement with the Estée Lauder Company Inc. (ELC) (approximately €3 million on a yearly basis) and the impact of royalty costs.

Corporate costs

Corporate costs amounted to €30.4 million in FY 2023 compared to €31.9 million in FY 2022.

Capital Expenditure, Trade Working Capital, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) and Free Cash Flow

Capital expenditure

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 Payments for property, plant and equipment 57,034 49,114 79,699 Payments for intangible assets 20,843 24,185 14,627 Capital expenditure 77,877 73,299 94,326 Revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 As a percentage of revenues 4.1 4.9 7.3

Capital expenditure in FY 2023 rose to €77.9 million with an incidence on revenues of 4.1% compared to 4.9% in FY 2022. Capital expenditure in FY 2023 was mainly related to the expansion of the DTC stores' network for all brands and, in particular, for the ZEGNA brand.

Trade Working Capital

At December 31, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Change Trade Working Capital 448,909 317,128 131,781 of which trade receivables 240,457 177,213 63,244 of which inventories 522,589 410,851 111,738 of which trade payables and customer advances (314,137 (270,936 (43,201 Revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 As a percentage of revenues 23.6 21.2

Trade Working Capital was €448.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to €317.1 million at December 31, 2022, with a 23.6% incidence on revenues in FY 2023 (from 21.2% in the prior year). This increase is the result of higher inventories to support business growth and incorporates the effects of the newly acquired TOM FORD FASHION business, which contributed to revenues for eight months of 2023 only starting from the completion of the TFI Acquisition on April 28, 2023.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus)

At December 31, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Change Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) 10,810 (122,153 132,963

Net Financial Indebtedness was €10.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to a Cash Surplus of €122.2 million at December 31, 2022, reflecting the net cash outflows from the investments in subsidiaries and associates (mainly related to the TFI Acquisition) and the dividend distribution, partially offset by positive Free Cash Flow generation.

Free Cash Flow

For the year ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 2021 Net cash flows from operating activities 275,382 146,398 281,155 Payments for property, plant and equipment (57,034 (49,114 (79,699 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 3,791 Payments for intangible assets (20,843 (24,185 (14,627 Payments of lease liabilities (125,732 (121,633 (100,611 Free Cash Flow 71,773 (48,534 90,009

In FY 2023 the Group generated positive Free Cash Flow of €71.8 million compared to a negative Free Cash Flow of €48.5 million in the prior year, primarily driven by an increase in operating profit excluding non-cash items.

About Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, the Ermenegildo Zegna Group (NYSE:ZGN) is a global luxury company with a leading position in the high-end menswear business. Through its three complementary brands, the Group reaches a wide range of communities and market segments across the high-end fashion industry, from ZEGNA's timeless luxury to the modern tailoring of Thom Browne, to luxury glamour with TOM FORD FASHION. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group is internationally recognized for its unique Filiera, owned and controlled by the Group, which is made up of the finest Italian textile producers fully integrated with unique luxury manufacturing capabilities, to ensure superior excellence, quality and innovation capacity. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group has more than 7,000 employees and recorded revenues of €1.9 billion in 2023.

FY 2023 Group Revenues Tables

Revenues by Segment

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 2023 vs 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth 2022 vs 2021 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Zegna 1,322,045 1,176,706 1,035,175 145,339 12.4 13.8 19.5 141,531 13.7 9.3 8.4 Thom Browne 380,287 330,891 264,066 49,396 14.9 18.3 17.8 66,825 25.3 20.6 20.6 Tom Ford Fashion 235,544 235,544 n.m.(*) n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Eliminations (33,327 (14,757 (6,839 (18,570 n.m. n.m. n.m. (7,918 n.m. n.m. n.m. Total revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 411,709 27.6 29.7 19.3 200,438 15.5 11.0 10.4

______________________________________

Throughout this section "n.m." means not meaningful

Revenues by Product Line

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 2023 vs 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth 2022 vs 2021 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth ZEGNA branded products 1,109,491 923,942 847,311 185,549 20.1 22.3 22.3 76,631 9.0 4.1 4.1 Thom Browne 378,410 330,014 263,397 48,396 14.7 18.0 17.5 66,617 25.3 20.6 20.6 TOM FORD FASHION 235,531 235,531 n.m.(*) n.m. n.m. Textile 150,986 136,769 102,244 14,217 10.4 9.4 9.5 34,525 33.8 35.4 32.7 Third Party Brands 25,343 97,792 74,957 (72,449 (74.1 (74.2 (17.4 22,835 30.5 27.9 86.1 Other 4,788 4,323 4,493 465 10.8 11.6 15.4 (170 (3.8 (7.5 (7.5 Total revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 411,709 27.6 29.7 19.3 200,438 15.5 11.0 10.4

Revenues by Distribution Channel

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 2023 vs 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth 2022 vs 2021 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA branded products 945,313 772,505 712,862 172,808 22.4 25.4 25.4 59,643 8.4 2.9 2.9 Thom Browne 183,422 145,702 138,567 37,720 25.9 34.1 19.7 7,135 5.1 (1.5 (1.5 TOM FORD FASHION 136,291 136,291 n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 1,265,026 918,207 851,429 346,819 37.8 42.1 24.5 66,778 7.8 2.2 2.2 Wholesale ZEGNA branded products 164,178 151,437 134,449 12,741 8.4 7.0 7.0 16,988 12.6 10.6 10.6 Thom Browne 194,988 184,312 124,830 10,676 5.8 6.0 15.7 59,482 47.7 46.6 46.6 TOM FORD FASHION 99,240 99,240 n.m. n.m. n.m. Third Party Brands and Textile 176,329 234,561 177,201 (58,232 (24.8 (25.5 5.8 57,360 32.4 32.2 38.6 Total Wholesale 634,735 570,310 436,480 64,425 11.3 10.7 9.6 133,830 30.7 29.4 30.8 Other 4,788 4,323 4,493 465 n.m. n.m. n.m. (170 (3.8 (7.5 Total revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 411,709 27.6 29.7 19.3 200,438 15.5 11.0 10.4

Revenues by Geographical Area

For the years ended December 31, Increase/(Decrease) (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 2023 vs 2022 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth 2022 vs 2021 Reported Revenues Constant Currency Organic Growth EMEA (1) 658,694 520,226 380,325 138,468 26.6 27.7 18.8 139,901 36.8 36.2 39.3 of which Italy 281,793 224,342 158,722 57,451 25.6 25.6 18.4 65,620 41.3 41.8 42.1 of which UK 70,191 53,970 37,682 16,221 30.1 31.7 14.7 16,288 43.2 42.2 51.6 of which UAE 68,729 50,926 32,944 17,803 35.0 38.2 30.9 17,982 54.6 38.4 39.6 North America (2) 417,352 294,686 191,283 122,666 41.6 40.4 11.4 103,403 54.1 43.2 41.4 of which United States 384,544 270,312 176,059 114,232 42.3 40.9 10.4 94,253 53.5 42.1 39.9 Latin America (3) 37,538 29,889 19,971 7,649 25.6 16.2 16.2 9,918 49.7 33.4 33.4 APAC (4) 788,007 644,802 696,344 143,205 22.2 27.3 23.7 (51,542 (7.4 (11.6 (11.8 of which Greater China Region 595,515 494,110 588,876 101,405 20.5 25.7 24.2 (94,766 (16.1 (20.6 (20.6 of which Japan 84,990 65,445 55,479 19,545 29.9 39.8 28.3 9,966 18.0 23.7 24.3 Other (5) 2,958 3,237 4,479 (279 (8.6 (8.3 (25.6 (1,242 (27.7 (29.6 (29.6 Total revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 411,709 27.6 29.7 19.3 200,438 15.5 11.0 10.4

________________________________________

(1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

(2) North America includes the United States of America and Canada.

(3) Latin America includes Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries.

(4) APAC includes the Greater China Region, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries.

(5) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

Group monobrand(1) store network at December 31, 2023 and 2022

At December 31, 2023 2022 # Stores ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group ZEGNA Thom Browne Group EMEA 71 9 4 84 65 10 75 Americas 59 7 12 78 53 7 60 APAC 123 70 35 228 121 46 167 Total Direct to Customer (DTC) 253 86 51 390 239 63 302 EMEA (2) 55 7 14 76 57 6 63 Americas (3) 63 3 50 116 64 4 68 APAC 33 15 6 54 35 32 67 Total Wholesale 151 25 70 246 156 42 198 Total 404 111 121 636 395 105 500

________________________________________

(1) Monobrand store count includes our DOSs (which are divided into boutiques and outlets) and our Wholesale monobrand stores (including also monobrand franchisees).

(2) Does not include any stores in Russia at December 31, 2023 or at December 31, 2022. Although some stores may still be operating at December 31, 2023, they have not been supplied by the Group since February 2022 and have therefore been excluded from the Group's store count.

(3) Americas include North America and Latin America.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022(*) 2021(*) Revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 Cost of sales (680,235 (564,832 (495,702 Gross profit 1,224,314 928,008 796,700 Selling, general and administrative expenses (901,364 (695,084 (822,897 Marketing expenses (114,802 (85,147 (67,831 Operating profit/(loss) 208,148 147,777 (94,028 Financial income 37,282 13,320 45,889 Financial expenses (68,121 (54,346 (43,823 Foreign exchange losses (5,262 (7,869 (7,791 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (2,953 2,199 2,794 Profit/(Loss) before taxes 169,094 101,081 (96,959 Income taxes (33,433 (35,802 (30,702 Profit/(Loss) 135,661 65,279 (127,661 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Parent Company 121,529 51,482 (136,001 Non-controlling interests 14,132 13,797 8,340 Basic earnings per share in 0.49 0.22 (0.67 Diluted earnings per share in 0.48 0.21 (0.67

_________________

Starting with the year ended December 31, 2023, the Group presents the consolidated statement of profit and loss by function, which is most representative of the way the Chief Operating Decision Maker and management view the business, and therefore it provides reliable and more relevant information and is consistent with international practice. In order to conform to this new presentation, the information for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 have been reclassified compared to what was previously presented by the Group.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at December 31, 2023 and 2022 At December 31, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 572,274 455,908 Property, plant and equipment 159,608 126,139 Right-of-use assets 533,952 375,508 Investments accounted for using the equity method 18,765 22,648 Deferred tax assets 160,878 124,627 Other non-current financial assets 33,898 36,240 Total non-current assets 1,479,375 1,141,070 Current assets Inventories 522,589 410,851 Trade receivables 240,457 177,213 Derivative financial instruments 11,110 22,454 Tax receivables 31,024 15,350 Other current financial assets 90,917 320,894 Other current assets 95,260 84,574 Cash and cash equivalents 296,279 254,321 Total current assets 1,287,636 1,285,657 Total assets 2,767,011 2,426,727 Liabilities and Equity Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company 840,294 678,949 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 60,602 53,372 Total equity 900,896 732,321 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 113,285 184,880 Other non-current financial liabilities 136,556 178,793 Non-current lease liabilities 471,083 332,050 Non-current provisions for risks and charges 19,849 19,581 Employee benefits 29,645 51,584 Deferred tax liabilities 73,885 60,534 Other non-current liabilities 9,689 Total non-current liabilities 853,992 827,422 Current liabilities Current borrowings 289,337 286,175 Other current financial liabilities 22,102 37,258 Current lease liabilities 122,642 111,457 Derivative financial instruments 897 2,362 Current provisions for risks and charges 16,019 13,969 Trade payables and customer advances 314,137 270,936 Tax liabilities 41,976 25,999 Other current liabilities 205,013 118,828 Total current liabilities 1,012,123 866,984 Total equity and liabilities 2,767,011 2,426,727

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 2021 Operating activities Profit/(Loss) 135,661 65,279 (127,661 Income taxes 33,433 35,802 30,702 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 194,952 173,521 163,367 Financial income (37,282 (13,320 (45,889 Financial expenses 68,121 54,346 43,823 Foreign exchange losses 5,262 7,869 7,791 Write downs and other provisions (1,168 14 19,487 Write downs of the provision for obsolete inventory 31,850 28,561 29,600 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 2,953 (2,199 (2,794 (Gains)/Losses arising from the disposal of fixed assets (1,124 1,153 Other non-cash expenses, net 66,641 23,063 230,812 Change in inventories (72,770 (103,112 (27,554 Change in trade receivables (51,022 (15,623 (12,294 Change in trade payables including customer advances 11,670 43,511 31,426 Change in current and non-current provisions for risks and charges (6,720 (29,102 (5,498 Change in employee benefits (2,566 (8,676 (13,456 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (20,479 (38,216 38,927 Interest paid (29,166 (24,938 (17,487 Income taxes paid (53,988 (49,258 (63,300 Net cash flows from operating activities 275,382 146,398 281,155 Investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (57,034 (49,114 (79,699 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 3,791 Payments for intangible assets (20,843 (24,185 (14,627 Proceeds from disposals of non-current financial assets 2,345 2,585 1,536 Payments for purchases of non-current financial assets (2,623 (111 (4,431 Proceeds from disposals of current financial assets and derivative instruments 270,317 46,487 92,021 Payments for acquisitions of current financial assets and derivative instruments (36,956 (32,412 (76,058 Business combinations, net of cash acquired (117,686 (585 (4,224 Acquisition of investments accounted for using the equity method (15,734 (313 Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities 21,786 (57,335 (82,004 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 204,424 123,570 Repayments of borrowings (306,150 (159,719 (160,210 Repayments of other non-current financial liabilities (3,919 (4,287 Payments of lease liabilities (125,732 (121,633 (100,611 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 4,409 Proceeds from capital contribution from Monterubello 10,923 Sales of shares held in treasury 3,654 3,390 6,343 Purchase of own shares (384 Dividends to owners of the parent (25,031 (21,852 (102 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6,068 (4,187 (548 Purchase of own shares from Monterubello (455,000 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon Business Combination 310,739 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares to PIPE Investors 331,385 Payments of transaction costs related to the Business Combination (48,475 Cash distributed as part of the Disposition (26,272 Payments for acquisition of non-controlling interests (40,253 Net cash flows used in financing activities (250,494 (296,997 (64,105 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,716 2,464 7,454 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 41,958 (205,470 142,500 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 254,321 459,791 317,291 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 296,279 254,321 459,791

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Group's management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), Adjusted EBIT Margin, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus), Trade Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, revenues on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency) and revenues on an organic growth basis (Organic Growth). The Group's management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding the Group's financial performance and financial condition, and improve the ability of management and investors to assess and compare the financial performance and financial position of the Group with those of other companies. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other strategic and operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which the Group operates, the financial measures that the Group uses may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS. A definition, explanation of relevance and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS are set out below.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

Adjusted EBIT is defined as profit or loss before income taxes plus financial income, financial expenses, foreign exchange losses and the result from investments accounted for using the equity method, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operating activities, including, for one or all of the periods presented and as further described below, transaction costs related to acquisitions, severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses, legal costs for trademark dispute, costs related to the Business Combination, net impairment of leased and owned stores, special donations for social responsibility, net (income)/costs related to lease agreements and certain other items.

Adjusted EBIT Margin is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by revenues of the applicable period.

The Group's management uses Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin for internal reporting to assess performance and as part of the forecasting, budgeting and decision-making processes as they provide additional transparency regarding the Group's underlying operating performance. The Group's management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful because they exclude items that management believes are not indicative of the Group's underlying operating performance and allow management to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among segments. The Group's management also believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin are useful for investors and analysts to better understand how management assesses the Group's underlying operating performance on a consistent basis and to compare the Group's performance with that of other companies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin provide useful information to third party stakeholders in understanding and evaluating the Group's operating results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Profit/(Loss) to Adjusted EBIT and the calculation of the Profit/(Loss) Margin and the Adjusted EBIT Margin for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021.

For the year ended December 31, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 Profit/(Loss) 135,661 65,279 (127,661 Income taxes 33,433 35,802 30,702 Financial income (37,282 (13,320 (45,889 Financial expenses 68,121 54,346 43,823 Foreign exchange losses 5,262 7,869 7,791 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 2,953 (2,199 (2,794 Transaction costs related to acquisitions (1) 6,001 2,289 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses (2) 4,002 2,199 8,996 Legal costs for trademark dispute (3) 2,168 7,532 Costs related to the Business Combination (4) 2,140 2,137 205,059 Net impairment of leased and owned stores (5) 1,782 1,639 8,692 Special donations for social responsibility (6) 100 1,000 Net (income)/costs related to lease agreements (7) (4,129 (6,844 15,512 Other (8) 4,884 Adjusted EBIT 220,212 157,729 149,115 Revenues 1,904,549 1,492,840 1,292,402 Profit/(Loss) Margin (Profit/(Loss) Revenues) 7.1 4.4 (9.9 Adjusted EBIT Margin (Adjusted EBIT Revenues) 11.6 10.6 11.5

__________________

(1) Relates to transaction costs of €6,001 thousand and €2,289 thousand in 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily for consultancy and legal fees related to the TFI Acquisition and, for 2023 only, also to the acquisition of the Thom Browne business in South Korea and the acquisition of a 25% interest in Norda. These amounts are recorded within "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit and loss.

(2) Relates to severance indemnities of €4,002 thousand, €2,199 thousand and €8,996 thousand in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. These amounts are recorded within "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit and loss.

(3) Relates to legal costs of €2,168 thousand and €7,532 thousand in 2023 and 2022, respectively, in connection with a legal dispute between adidas and Thom Browne, primarily in relation to the use of trademarks. These amounts are recorded within "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit and loss.

(4) Costs related to the Business Combination of €2,140 thousand and €2,137 thousand in 2023 and 2022, respectively, relate to the grant of equity awards to management in 2021 with vesting subject to the public listing of the Company's shares and certain other performance and/or service conditions. Costs related to the Business Combination in 2021 include:

(a) €114,963 thousand relating to share-based payments for listing services recognized as the excess of the fair value of the Company ordinary shares issued as part of the Business Combination and the fair value of IIAC's identifiable net assets acquired.

(b) €37,906 thousand for the issuance of 5,031,250 the Company ordinary shares to the holders of IIAC class B shares to be held in escrow. The release of these shares from escrow is subject to achievement of certain targets within a seven-year period.

(c) €34,092 thousand for transaction costs related to the Business Combination incurred by the Group, including costs for bank services, legal advisors and other consultancy fees.

(d) €10,916 thousand for the Zegna family's grant of a one-time €1,500 gift to each employee of the Group as result of the Company's listing on NYSE completed on December 20, 2021.

(e) €5,380 thousand relating to grant of performance share units, which each represent the right to receive one ordinary share of the Company, to the Group's Chief Executive Officer, other directors of the Group, key executives with strategic responsibilities and other employees of the Group, all subject to certain vesting conditions.

(f) €1,236 thousand related to the fair value of private warrants issued, pursuant to the Business Combination, to certain non-executive directors of the Group.

(g) €566 thousand related to the write-off of non-refundable prepaid premiums for directors' and officers' insurance.

These amounts are recorded within (i) "selling, general and administrative expenses" for €2,034 thousand, €2,099 thousand and €200,961 thousand in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively, (ii) "cost of sales" for €106 thousand, €38 thousand and €4,086 thousand in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and (iii) "marketing expenses" for €12 thousand in 2021.

(5) Net impairment of leased and owned stores for 2023, 2022, 2021 includes (i) impairment of €832 thousand, €2,369 thousand and €6,486 thousand related to right-of-use assets, respectively, (ii) impairment of €915 thousand, reversals of impairment of €756 thousand and impairment of €2,167 thousand related to property, plant and equipment, respectively, and (iii) impairment of €35 thousand, €26 thousand and €39 thousand related to intangible assets, respectively. These amounts are recorded within "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit and loss.

(6) Relates to donations to support initiatives related to humanitarian emergencies in Turkey in 2023 (€100 thousand) and in Ukraine in 2022 (€1,000 thousand). These amounts are recorded within "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit and loss.

(7) Net (income)/costs related to lease agreements include:

(a) in 2023: €4,129 thousand for the derecognition of lease liabilities following a change in terms of a lease agreement in Hong Kong;

(b) in 2022: (i) proceeds of €6,500 thousand received from new tenants in order for the Group to withdraw from existing lease agreements of commercial properties and (ii) €950 thousand for reversals of previously recognized provisions in respect of a legal claim related to a lease agreement in the US, partially offset by (ii) €606 thousand for losses related to a sublease agreement in the US;

(c) in 2021: (i) €12,192 thousand of provisions relating to a lease agreement in the US following an unfavorable legal claim judgment against the Group, (ii) €1,492 thousand of legal expenses related to a lease agreement in Italy and (iii) €1,829 thousand in accrued property taxes related to a lease agreement in the UK.

These amounts are recorded within "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit and loss.

(8) Other adjustments in 2021 include €6,006 thousand related to losses incurred by Agnona subsequent to the Group's sale of a majority stake in Agnona in January 2021, for which the Group was required to compensate the company in accordance with the terms of the related sale agreement, as well as €144 thousand relating to the write down of the Group's remaining 30% stake in Agnona, partially offset by other income of €1,266 thousand relating to the sale of rights to build or develop airspace above a building in the United States. These amounts are recorded within "selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of profit and loss.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus)

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) is defined as the sum of financial borrowings (current and non-current), and derivative financial instrument liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents, derivative financial instrument assets, securities and financial receivables (recorded within other current financial assets in the consolidated statement of financial position).

The Group's management believes that Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) is useful to monitor the level of net liquidity and financial resources available to the Group. The Group's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure aids management, investors and analysts to analyze the Group's financial position and financial resources available, and to compare the Group's financial position and financial resources available with that of other companies.

The following table sets forth the calculation of Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) at December 31, 2023 and 2022.

At December 31, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Non-current borrowings 113,285 184,880 Current borrowings 289,337 286,175 Derivative financial instruments Liabilities 897 2,362 Total borrowings, other financial liabilities and derivatives 403,519 473,417 Cash and cash equivalents (296,279 (254,321 Derivative financial instruments Assets (11,110 (22,454 Other current financial assets(1) (85,320 (318,795 Total cash and cash equivalents, other current financial assets and derivatives (392,709 (595,570 Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) 10,810 (122,153

________________________________________

(1) Includes (i) the Group's investments in securities amounting to €85,320 thousand and €316,595 thousand at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and (ii) a financial receivable from Filati Biagioli Modesto S.p.A., an associated company of the Group, of €2,200 thousand at December 31, 2022. In July 2023, the receivable was converted to equity as a capital contribution.

Trade Working Capital

Trade Working Capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities adjusted for derivative assets and liabilities, tax receivables and liabilities, cash and cash equivalents, borrowings, lease liabilities, and certain other current assets and liabilities.

The Group's management uses Trade Working Capital to understand and evaluate the Group's liquidity generation/absorption. The Group's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure is important supplemental information for investors in evaluating liquidity in that it provides insight into the availability of net current resources to fund our ongoing operations. Trade Working Capital is a measure used by management in internal evaluations of cash availability and operational performance.

The following table sets forth the calculation of Trade Working Capital at December 31, 2023 and 2022.

At December 31, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 Current assets 1,287,636 1,285,657 Current liabilities (1,012,123 (866,984 Working capital 275,513 418,673 Less: Derivative financial instruments Assets 11,110 22,454 Tax receivables 31,024 15,350 Other current financial assets 90,917 320,894 Other current assets 95,260 84,574 Cash and cash equivalents 296,279 254,321 Current borrowings (289,337 (286,175 Current lease liabilities (122,642 (111,457 Derivative financial instruments Liabilities (897 (2,362 Other current financial liabilities (22,102 (37,258 Current provisions for risks and charges (16,019 (13,969 Tax liabilities (41,976 (25,999 Other current liabilities (205,013 (118,828 Trade Working Capital 448,909 317,128 of which trade receivables 240,457 177,213 of which inventories 522,589 410,851 of which trade payables and customer advances (314,137 (270,936

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment (net of proceeds from disposals), intangible assets and lease liabilities.

The Group's management believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful metric for management, investors and analysts to evaluate and monitor the Group's ability to generate cash, including in comparison to other companies. Free Cash Flow is not representative of residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes.

The following table sets forth the Free Cash Flow for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021:

For the year ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 2021 Net cash flows from operating activities 275,382 146,398 281,155 Payments for property, plant and equipment (57,034 (49,114 (79,699 Proceeds from disposals of property plant and equipment 3,791 Payments for intangible assets (20,843 (24,185 (14,627 Payments of lease liabilities (125,732 (121,633 (100,611 Free Cash Flow 71,773 (48,534 90,009

Revenues on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on a constant currency basis (Constant Currency), which excludes the effects of foreign currency translation from our subsidiaries with functional currencies different from the Euro.

We calculate Constant Currency revenues by applying the current period average foreign currency exchange rates to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro.

We use revenues on a Constant Currency basis to analyze how our underlying revenues have changed between periods independent of the effects of foreign currency translation.

Revenues on a Constant Currency basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

Revenues on an organic growth basis (Organic Growth)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on an organic growth basis (Organic Growth). Organic Growth is calculated as the change in revenues from period to period, excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee.

In calculating Organic Growth, the following adjustments are made to revenues:

(1) Foreign exchange Current period average foreign currency exchange rates are used to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro.

(2) Acquisitions and disposals Revenues generated by businesses and operations acquired or disposed in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods. Additionally, where a business or operation was a customer prior to an acquisition, the related pre-acquisition revenues are excluded from the current and prior periods.

(3) Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Revenues generated from license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee that are new or terminated in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods (except if the effects are already included in acquisitions and disposals). Additionally, revenues generated from license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee that experienced a structural change in the scope or perimeter in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods, including changes to product categories, distribution channels or geographies of the underlying license agreements.

We believe the presentation of Organic Growth is useful to better understand and analyze the underlying change in the Group's revenues from period to period on a consistent perimeter and constant currency basis.

Revenues on an Organic Growth basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

The tables below show a reconciliation of revenue growth to organic growth, excluding the effects of foreign exchange, acquisitions and disposals and changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee, by segment, by product line, by distribution channel and by geography for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 (FY 2023 vs FY 2022).

Segment

FY 2023 vs FY 2022 Revenues growth less Foreign exchange less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth Zegna 12.4 (1.4 (5.7 19.5 Thom Browne 14.9 (3.4 0.5 17.8 Tom Ford Fashion(*) n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total for the Group 27.6 (2.1 16.2 (5.8 19.3

________________________________________

Throughout this section considered not meaningful (n.m.) as the Group began operating the Tom Ford Fashion segment following the TFI Acquisition, which was completed on April 28, 2023, therefore there is no comparison figure for the period.

Product line

FY 2023 vs FY 2022 Revenues growth less Foreign exchange less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth ZEGNA branded products 20.1 (2.2 22.3 Thom Browne 14.7 (3.3 0.5 17.5 TOM FORD FASHION n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Textile 10.4 1.0 (0.1 9.5 Third Party Brands (74.1 0.1 (56.8 (17.4 Other 10.8 (0.8 (3.8 15.4 Total for the Group 27.6 (2.1 16.2 (5.8 19.3

Distribution channel

FY 2023 vs FY 2022 Revenues growth less Foreign exchange less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA branded products 22.4 (3.0 25.4 Thom Browne 25.9 (8.2 14.4 19.7 TOM FORD FASHION n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 37.8 (4.3 17.6 24.5 Wholesale ZEGNA branded products 8.4 1.4 7.0 Thom Browne 5.8 (0.2 (9.7 15.7 TOM FORD FASHION n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Third Party Brands and Textile (24.8 0.7 (0.1 (31.2 5.8 Total Wholesale 11.3 0.6 14.9 (13.8 9.6 Other n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. n.m. Total for the Group 27.6 (2.1 16.2 (5.8 19.3

Geographical area

FY 2023 vs FY 2022 Revenues growth less Foreign exchange less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Growth EMEA (1) 26.6 (1.1 15.4 (6.5 18.8 of which Italy 25.6 13.0 (5.8 18.4 of which UK 30.1 (1.6 30.7 (13.7 14.7 of which UAE 35.0 (3.2 7.3 30.9 North America (2) 41.6 1.2 41.3 (12.3 11.4 of which United States 42.3 1.4 42.6 (12.1 10.4 Latin America (3) 25.6 9.4 16.2 APAC (4) 22.2 (5.1 5.5 (1.9 23.7 of which Greater China Region 20.5 (5.2 2.1 (0.6 24.2 of which Japan 29.9 (9.9 15.9 (4.4 28.3 Other (5) (8.6 (0.3 17.3 (25.6 Total for the Group 27.6 (2.1 16.2 (5.8 19.3

________________________________________

(1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

(2) North America includes the United States of America and Canada.

(3) Latin America includes Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries.

(4) APAC includes the Greater China Region, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries

(5) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure is defined as the sum of cash outflows that result in additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

The following table shows a breakdown of capital expenditure by category for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021:

For the years ended December 31, (€ thousands) 2023 2022 2021 Payments for property, plant and equipment 57,034 49,114 79,699 Payments for intangible assets 20,843 24,185 14,627 Capital expenditure 77,877 73,299 94,326

