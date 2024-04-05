Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Grand Opening Date for DAZED! Lounge at the World's Largest Dispensary - Designed to Elevate the Cannabis Consumption Experience

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNH) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced its much anticipated consumption lounge, DAZED! will open at its flagship SuperStore in Las Vegas on April 5, 2024. DAZED! is a first-of-its-kind, 3,000 square foot, high-end consumption lounge featuring VIP booths, expertly crafted canna-cocktails, and top-tier entertainment.

"This is an exciting moment for Planet 13, for Las Vegas, and for the cannabis industry. DAZED is a first-of-its-kind cannabis entertainment venue that is trailblazing a new path," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Since the inception of Planet 13, we've been driven by the conviction that cannabis should be more than just a product-it should be an immersive experience. We live by the mantra: 'We want to out-Vegas, Vegas.' I can't wait until we open the doors to DAZED! to consumers from around the world, providing them with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unparalleled experience we've meticulously crafted for their enjoyment."

DAZED! offers an exceptional premium experience. Guests will be welcomed through a speak-easy inspired secret phone booth door, beneath a striking bong chandelier, and into a realm of eclectic artistry designed to captivate the senses. Offering versatile seating options for any occasion, from intimate solo sessions to lively group celebrations, every corner of DAZED! provides a unique perspective and experience of the lounge.

DAZED! is an ideal destination for a memorable night out, special events and even game day festivities, with reservable VIP booths, each equipped with personal flatscreen TVs and table service. Delve into the menu, to discover an array of premium cannabis products, from edibles and flowers to concentrates and vapes, complemented by top-tier smoking devices to elevate the experience. Indulge in specialty crafted canna-cocktails, offering a distinctive way to savor delightful beverages with friends.

For more information about DAZED! and to make reservations online, visit dazedlounge.com.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com/investors/) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and upcoming sites in Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 recently opened its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida allowing for state-wide expansion throughout the Sunshine State. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the Company's fourth quarter 2023 financial performance and expectations for future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View the original press release on accesswire.com