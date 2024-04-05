Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 755096 | ISIN: IS0000000388 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
MAREL HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAREL HF 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.04.2024 | 12:42
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teleios Capital Partners: Statement from significant Marel shareholder on JBT transaction agreement

LONDON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleios Capital Partners LLC, a long-standing shareholder in Marel, has today issued the below statement.

Attributed to Adam Epstein, Co-Founder of Teleios Capital Partners:

"As a long-term shareholder for over five years, we wrote to Marel last November to convey our support for rebuffing JBT's initial approach, which we felt sought to capitalise on Marel's governance shortcomings. We welcome JBT's decision to revise its position, through both an improved valuation and more compelling deal structure, which we believe is to the benefit of all shareholders, including those who wish to participate in the combined company's upside. We support their current proposal."

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook:

teleioscapital@greenbrookadvisory.com, +44 207 952 2000

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleios-capital-partners-statement-from-significant-marel-shareholder-on-jbt-transaction-agreement-302109239.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.