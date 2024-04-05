Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) invites investors to view the Company's online presentations from two upcoming investor conferences.

Kiora will present at The 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 11th, at 10:15 am EDT. The Company will also present at The Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference, on April 18th at 2:30 pm EDT.

Both presentations can be accessed live from the homepage of the investor relations section on Kiora's website (ir.kiorapharma.com) and will be available for replay for 90 days on the investor relations "events" page.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase.

Contacts:

Investors

investors@kiorapharma.com

Media

kiora@crowepr.com

Crowe PR

