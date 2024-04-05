A group of researchers has identified a multispecies bacterial community that could reportedly increase the efficiency of hydrogen generation via microbial metabolism. The proposed hydrogen system achieved a more than double production rate compared to common biological hydrogen production technologies. A team of researchers at the University of Cordoba in Spain identified a naturally occurring multispecies bacterial community that could be utilized with microalgae for the commercialization of hydrogen produced through microbial metabolism (bioH2). The biological production of bioH2 consists of ...

