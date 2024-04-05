Heimdal Security: Heimdal® Joins the Internet Watch Foundation in the Fight Against Child Sexual Abuse Imagery

LONDON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal®, a leader in cybersecurity solutions joins the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) in a united effort to eliminate child sexual abuse imagery from the internet.

The UK charity focused on child protection is working to create a safer online environment by finding and taking down images and videos of child sexual abuse.

By integrating IWF's resources, Heimdal will enhance its solutions to more effectively filter and block malicious content.

This initiative aligns with the company's core mission to ensure safety for all individuals and organizations, contributing to the global fight against cybercrime.

It also reflects Heimdal's commitment to the UK market by recognizing the essential need for strong online protection within schools and educational organizations.

"Heimdal is honored to partner with the IWF. We can only drive foundational change in restricting access to exploitative content through collective action, with the ultimate goal of creating a safer internet for both children and adults," says Morten Kjaersgaard, CEO at Heimdal Security.

"Many of our valued customers work in the public sector or support it as managed service providers. Through this partnership, we're equipping them with an incredibly upgraded toolset to combat harmful content and contribute to a more secure online experience."

Susie Hargreaves OBE, the CEO of the Internet Watch Foundation, said: "Every time we remove an image or video of child sexual abuse and make it harder for it to be uploaded, shared or viewed on the internet, we disrupt the efforts of offenders and the circulation of criminal content."

"It is only by working together with tech companies like Heimdal that we can achieve this impact and we are pleased to be able to offer Heimdal the use of IWF resources to help tackle this awful content."

"In this way, we can bring some measure of relief to child sexual abuse survivors, who continue to suffer knowing that evidence of their abuse could still be in circulation online."

Heimdal now joins over 200 companies across various industries as a member of the IWF, contributing to a global effort to eradicate child sexual abuse online and make the internet a safer space for users worldwide.

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2014, Heimdal empowers CISOs (Chief Information Security Officers), Security Teams, and IT admins to enhance their SecOps, reduce alert fatigue, and be proactive using one seamless command and control platform.

Heimdal's award-winning lineup of more than 10 fully integrated cybersecurity solutions spans the entire IT estate, enabling organizations to be proactive, whether remotely or onsite.

This is why their range of products and managed services offers a solution for every challenge, whether at the endpoint or network level, in vulnerability management, privileged access, implementing Zero Trust, thwarting ransomware, preventing BECs, and much more.

About IWF

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) is a UK-based charity working globally to find and remove child sexual abuse imagery from the internet. Established in 1996, the organization's dedicated analysts scour the internet to identify child sexual abuse material and then work internationally with technology companies and law enforcement to ensure those materials are removed. The IWF also provides services and datasets for tech companies to help prevent the distribution of this criminal material.

