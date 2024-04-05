Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Freemelt Holding AB

With effect from April 08, 2024, the subscription rights in Freemelt Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 17, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FREEM TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921715 Order book ID: 330759 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 08, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Freemelt Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 30, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FREEM BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921723 Order book ID: 330758 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB