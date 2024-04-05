Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JL0A | ISIN: SE0011167170 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HX
Frankfurt
05.04.24
08:04 Uhr
0,307 Euro
-0,010
-3,15 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEMELT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEMELT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2024 | 13:22
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Freemelt Holding AB

With effect from April 08, 2024, the subscription rights in Freemelt Holding AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 17, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FREEM TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921715              
Order book ID:  330759                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 08, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Freemelt
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including April 30, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FREEM BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921723              
Order book ID:  330758                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.