WithSecure Oyj: The Supreme Court Decides upon a Matter concerning President and CEO Juhani Hintikka

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 April 2024, 14.00 EEST



The Supreme Court Decides upon a Matter concerning President and CEO Juhani Hintikka

On 10 February 2022, WithSecure Corporation (then F-Secure Corporation) published a release about Helsinki Court of Appeal's decision in a case that related to the period Juhani Hintikka, the company's President and CEO, served as Comptel Corporation's President and CEO. The District Court of Helsinki had imposed a fine on Hintikka for abuse of insider information, but the Helsinki Court of Appeal dismissed all charges against Juhani Hintikka over the suspected abuse of inside information in 2014. Upon the prosecutor's petition, the Supreme Court granted a leave of appeal. For clarity, these legal proceedings relate to a time period long before Hintikka joined WithSecure and do not concern WithSecure in any way.

The Supreme Court has now ruled on the case and in its final decision found Juhani Hintikka guilty of aggravated abuse of inside information sentencing him to four-months suspended imprisonment. The ruling was a split decision adopted by the votes of three out of five justices. The ruling sets a legal precedent in Finland. This means that the case has been viewed differently by all three court instances. The case is thereby closed.

"Integrity and trust are at the heart of WithSecure and the foundation of the company's business. WithSecure Board of Directors will assess the Supreme Court's ruling and make the appropriate decisions without delay", says the Chair of the Board of Directors of WithSecure, Risto Siilasmaa.

