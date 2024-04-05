New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - Dr. Darby Koh proudly announces the 'Koh Aesthetics' official launch in aesthetic medicine. Koh Aesthetics debuted on December 1st, 2023, marking a new development in the aesthetic scene, domestically and globally.





Darby Koh

Spearheaded by Dr. Darby Koh, a board-certified nurse practitioner with a diverse background, this mission is all about redefining norms and sparking a confidence revolution in their patients. By merging external beauty with internal wellness, the clinic brings a holistic approach to the field.

As pointed out by Dr. Koh, the facility's core mission is "to empower individuals to realize their full potential through enhanced confidence and well-being."

To achieve this, the clinic closely observes global best practices, merging advanced Korean aesthetic technologies (K-beauty) with American methods. Its comprehensive range of services includes injectables, PDO thread lifting, IV vitamin infusion therapy, mesotherapy, hair restoration, weight loss programs, and personalized skin and body solutions. This diverse roster runs parallel with the clinic's commitment to local and global care.

Aligned with this vision, Dr. Koh expressed, "This brand exemplifies my ambition to transcend the boundaries of individual success; it's about elevating the field of aesthetic medicine through extensive knowledge, experience, and an artistic eye. By addressing patients' needs with precision and care, I aim to redefine standards of beauty and wellness."

About Koh Aesthetics:

Koh Aesthetics is an aesthetic clinic founded by Dr. Darby Koh, dedicated to redefining beauty and wellness through advanced aesthetic medicine. Aesthetics aims to help people feel good about themselves. They use medical knowledge and a love for art to provide new and special treatments. These treatments are designed to make people look and feel beautiful inside and out. By embracing a holistic approach, the clinic strives to inspire lasting impacts on the lives of its clients.

Contact information:

Website: https://www.kohaesthetics.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kohaesthetics/?next=%2F

https://www.instagram.com/drdarbykoh

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Koh-Aesthetics-61554111800247/

https://www.facebook.com/darby.koh

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kohaesthetics

Email: kohaestheticsnyc@gmail.com



Address: 501 5th Ave. Ste. 1203, New York, NY 10017

Phone: 646-771-1199

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204313

SOURCE: SMG Media Group