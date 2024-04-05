Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Joshua George has been appointed Chief Financial and Commercial Officer (CFCO) effective 8th April 2024. The Company would like to thank Brandon Leong for his service who has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since October 2023.

Josh's combined Chief Financial and Commercial Officer role will draw on 30 years of commercial and financial leadership roles, including General Manager Commercial for Arrow Energy (a natural gas and energy joint venture between Shell and PetroChina) where he led the development and implementation of Arrow's Corporate Strategy and deals including the largest East Coast of Australia natural gas deal of AU$ 10 billion over 27 years; divestment of various assets; and development from scratch of a successful energy markets team trading gas and electricity into the Australian electricity and commercial gas markets. Josh was at Arrow Energy for 17 years from its very early venture days, prior to which he worked at Tarong Energy (now Stanwell Corporation - one of the largest power generators in Australia), Santos, Amcor and as a Senior Auditor for KPMG. Josh is a Chartered Accountant, has a Masters of Business Administration from Queensland University of Technology, a Bachelor of Business from the University of Tasmania and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm looking forward to working with Josh again in the commercial, finance and capital markets areas of the Company to develop GMG into a global commercial operation of selling energy and energy storage products with graphene manufactured from natural gas. I know his leadership work in successfully delivering commercial deals and very large multi-billion dollar transactions will support the progress of the Company through a range of planned near term milestones including ramping up global Thermal XR and G Lubricant sales and progressing through to investment for our automated battery pilot plant and modular graphene manufacturing plant phase 2.0."

GMG's Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Jack Perkowski, commented, "I warmly welcome Josh to the team as Chief Financial and Commercial Officer at an important time as the Company transitions to a commercial operation and focuses on sales of its Energy Savings Products, progressing its Battery and Graphene plants and to developing the U.S. market for funding its development and growth initiatives. I look forward to working with Josh."

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, with low cost inputs, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

GMG's 4 critical business objectives remain to:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale the production process Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

www.graphenemg.com

