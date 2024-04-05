Anzeige
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Oxurion NV: Postponement Annual Shareholders Meeting - Amendment financial calendar

Postponement Annual Shareholders Meeting - Amendment financial calendar

Leuven, BELGIUM - April 5, 2024 - 02:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today made the following announcement regarding its financial calendar.

Due to administrative reasons, the annual accounts of the Company have not been finalized yet. Hence, the Company has decided to postpone its Annual Shareholders Meeting to Thursday May 16, 2024.

The financial calendaron the Company website has been updated accordingly.

About Oxurion

Oxurion.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com (mailto:pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com)

Backstage Communication
Jurgen Vluijmans
Partner
jurgen@backstagecom.be (mailto:jurgen@backstagecom.be)

Attachments

  • EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8d68b95-347d-4c22-87cd-0f42babe4194)
  • NL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/25eddbdc-3581-4e97-91f2-54d9ac4f69cd)

