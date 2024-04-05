Oxurion NV: Postponement Annual Shareholders Meeting - Amendment financial calendar

Postponement Annual Shareholders Meeting - Amendment financial calendar



Leuven, BELGIUM - April 5, 2024 - 02:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, today made the following announcement regarding its financial calendar.

Due to administrative reasons, the annual accounts of the Company have not been finalized yet. Hence, the Company has decided to postpone its Annual Shareholders Meeting to Thursday May 16, 2024.

The financial calendaron the Company website has been updated accordingly.

