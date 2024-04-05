Anzeige
Freitag, 05.04.2024
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
05.04.24
09:14 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
-1,01 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCIBASE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2024 | 14:34
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Scibase Holding AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue FNSE



Issuer:     Scibase Holding AB, LEI:549300IY6ZWVN0V2P455          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instruments:   SCIB SE0007045414                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Scibase    
         Holding AB on April 5, 2024 at 14.20 CET.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 14:50 CET followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 15:00 CET, April 5, 2024.            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
