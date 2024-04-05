Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Scibase Holding AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Scibase Holding AB, LEI:549300IY6ZWVN0V2P455 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: SCIB SE0007045414 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Scibase Holding AB on April 5, 2024 at 14.20 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 14:50 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15:00 CET, April 5, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.