BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD Increases Access to Cutting-Edge Image-Enabled, Spectral Cell Sorters

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the global commercial release of new cell sorters that will enable more researchers in a broader range of fields, including cell biology, cancer research and immunology, to reveal insights that were previously invisible in traditional flow cytometry experiments.

The new BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters feature BD CellView Image Technology, profiled on the cover of the journal Science in 2022, and BD SpectralFX Technology - bringing to market breakthrough innovations in real-time imaging and spectral flow cytometry. The three- and four-laser additions to the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter family complement the five-laser instrument launched last year and provide scientists greater access, options, and flexibility to incorporate real-time imaging and spectral cell sorting technology in their labs.

"For my research in cellular biology, the instrument was perfectly configured when it came to number of lasers and imaging capabilities," said Daniel Schraivogel, Ph.D., a research staff scientist at EMBL, who estimates he had 600 hours working on the three-laser prototype. "It has the same sorting speed and software capabilities as the five-laser unit, making experiments extremely scalable on an easy-to-use instrument."

Using the FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters, researchers can confirm complex biological and spatial insights in real time, obtain individual cell images and isolate desired cells based on visual characteristics at high speeds, all within a simplified and easy to use workflow. BD CellView Image Technology improves sort and sample quality, bringing confidence to biological results and saving researchers time and cost in their downstream applications. This expedited time to insight expands capabilities for researchers to transform research and cell-based therapeutic development across numerous fields in drug discovery, immuno-oncology and genomics.

"In flow cytometry, there are often 'suspect' populations where cells are dead or dying, and doublets and cellular debris that can impact the integrity of experiments," Schraivogel continued. "In addition to the added value of spatial information that is needed for many projects in cell biology, infection biology and functional genomic screening, the imaging sorter allows us to better explore our cell populations and is used to validate true single-cell gating and sorting, to deliver better-quality cells and biological outputs."

The family of BD FACSDiscover Cell Sorters will be featured at upcoming conferences beginning with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 5-10, and is now available to order through local sales representatives. More information is available at bdbiosciences.com/S8.

