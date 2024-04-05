Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LBT4 | ISIN: US28238P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: M5V
Frankfurt
05.04.24
08:09 Uhr
4,910 Euro
-0,270
-5,21 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EHEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EHEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9505,09015:24
4,9525,09515:25
PR Newswire
05.04.2024 | 14:00
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eHealth, Inc.: eHealth Provides Comments on CMS' Final Policy & Technical Changes for Medicare Advantage

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, commented on the final Contract Year 2025 Policy and Technical Changes to the Medicare Advantage Program, released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on April 4, 2024.

The company is currently in the process of reviewing the rule. As there continue to be areas of ambiguity, eHealth will also be communicating with CMS and the company's carrier partners to obtain the clarity required to assess the rule's full operational and financial implications.

"We are accustomed to annual regulatory updates from CMS, and eHealth has a strong track record of navigating regulatory complexity in this industry. Obtaining clarification is our priority in the coming days and weeks," stated eHealth CEO, Fran Soistman.

eHealth will be providing further commentary with respect to the rule and its potential impact on or prior to the company's first quarter 2024 earnings call which will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)
We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information about eHealth, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X. Open positions can be found on our career page.

Investor Relations Contact:
 Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
[email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.