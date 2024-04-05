Anzeige
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Annual Report and ESG Report 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 5, 2024

Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("AGAS" or the "Company") today publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2023. The report is attached in pdf and European Singel Electronic Format (ESEF) in accordance with ESEF regulations. The Company has also published the ESG Report for 2023. A copy of both reports is attached hereto and available on the Company's website at www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).

For further information, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO, Tel:+47 23 11 40 00

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG VLGC ships consisting of twelve modern VLGCs including four dual fuel LPG VLGCs and four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Avance Gas Annual Report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35c21b32-402d-499f-a655-f959b531d6e2)
  • Avance Gas ESG Report 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3382cde6-5b0a-40e7-82a5-d718d00ee79e)
  • Avance Gas Holding Limited-2023-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a3c5832-7cbb-4532-b2f5-aeb3f0ccebed)

