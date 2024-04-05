Fantastic Sams Franchising: FS Cut & Color Announces North American Headquarters Relocation to Maple Grove, Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / FS Cut & Color and Dessange North America are proud to announce the relocation of its North American headquarters to Maple Grove, Minnesota. This strategic move marks a significant milestone as the FS brand approaches its 50th anniversary and the relaunch of the new FS Cut & Color branding.

New Logo

FS Cut & Color logo in Red

Thomas Boitz, CEO of FS Cut & Color and Dessange North America, spearheaded the development of the Minnesota Region and highlights the decision to move the headquarters was driven by several key factors. Boitz reiterated that the FS vision is to strengthen and modernize the brand with a strong organization consisting of great talent and a support system of state-of-the-art tools and resources in a new central location.

"Minnesota has historically been a hub for hair care brands, and we see tremendous potential for growth. The shift for growth and excellence is already underway, and FS is positioned to expand the brand with increases in salon openings across North America," said Boitz.

"The relocation of our North American headquarters to Maple Grove underscores our confidence in the region and our dedication to serving our customers and partners with excellence. We are committed to providing the resources necessary to support this relocation and growth strategy," added Boitz.

The new headquarters in Maple Grove will serve as the epicenter of operations for FS, with the goal to drive innovation, expansion, and collaboration across the organization. The ongoing commitment is to continue to advance FS brand structure benefits across all FS salons and offer a great opportunity for new franchisees to join in on the success.

For more information about FS Cut & Color, please contact: Marketing@dessange-inc.com or visit Fantasticsams.com.

About FS Cut & Color:

FS Cut & Color is a leading hair salon franchise known for its exceptional service, affordable prices, and innovative styling solutions. With a legacy of close to 50 years, FS Cut & Color has earned the trust of millions of customers nationwide.

Contact Information

Farida Abdelmonsif

marketing@dessange-inc.com

SOURCE: Dessange Group North America

