PAE Marketing: DeSpir Logistics First to Be Accredited by HDA and PCSC Good Distribution Practices Accreditation Program

LISLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / DeSpir Logistics, the leading logistics provider for temperature controlled and high value cargo, proudly announced today its achievement as the first organization to complete the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) Good Distribution Practices (GDP) Accreditation Program. This program represents the latest and most stringent standards of care in handling and transporting goods supporting healthcare. The program is administered through the association's Pharmaceutical Cargo Security Coalition (PCSC). This accomplishment is an important step for DeSpir in its mission to safeguard the health and safety of communities and businesses by ensuring the secure transportation of life-saving products.

As the inaugural transportation provider to attain this accreditation from the HDA and PCSC, DeSpir reaffirms its commitment to setting the standard for maintaining the integrity and security of pharmaceutical and healthcare items throughout the supply chain.

"DeSpir is pioneering quality standards in the logistics industry with our adoption of Good Distribution Practices," says Ron Devitt, Co-founder/ Managing Partner at DeSpir. "Our commitment to excellence isn't just a statement-it's ingrained in every aspect of our organizational culture."

The GDP Accreditation Program allows vendors in the pharmaceutical supply chain to showcase their understanding and compliance with established GDP operational and training criteria. GDP is a set of guidelines that ensures the safe storage, transportation, and distribution of medicinal products. The PCSC's accreditation is aligned to the European GDP, which are generally more stringent standards than the US.

"Our commitment to GDP standards is supported by our operational processes, proprietary technology, and robust employee education program," according to Joe Van Der Bosch, President at DeSpir Logistics.

To learn more about DeSpir's GDP accreditation journey, click here.

About DeSpir Logistics: DeSpir Logistics LLC is the leading specialized transportation provider for high-value, high-risk, and temperature-controlled cargo. Transporting critical assets calls for extraordinary measures and DeSpir leverages proprietary technologies and processes to plan for everything, assume nothing, and execute flawlessly. DeSpir's service uses Quality Management standards that are based on GDP and TAPA guidelines and informed by our extensive experience with transporting expedited and high value cargo. We are committed to preserving the health and wellbeing of communities and businesses by safely transporting products that save lives and propel the economy. DeSpirLogistics.com

