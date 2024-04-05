Storage Caves, a Luxury Condo Garage Storage Developer, to Build 196 Luxury Garages in Buford, Georgia, Adjacent to Lake Lanier

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Storage Caves, a premier developer of condo storage facilities, is excited to announce the groundbreaking of their state-of-the-art luxury garage storage facility located at 6034 Lanier Islands Pkwy, in Buford, Georgia. The 8-acre development will serve consumers seeking to store RVs, boats, cars, business inventory, traditional storage, and "man caves."









Storage Caves, a wholly owned brand of Over Under Storage Partners, LLC, plans 6-8 more developments in the greater Atlanta area by the end of 2025. The Lanier Islands storage facility will include 196 drive-up, large garages with the following amenities.

Unparalleled Security: The facility will boast cutting-edge security systems, including 24/7 surveillance, access control, and alarm monitoring, ensuring the utmost protection for stored vehicles and assets. Climate-Controlled Units: Storage bays will offer climate-controlled environments to safeguard vehicles and maintain their pristine condition throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions. Spacious Storage Bays: With a focus on accommodating large vehicles, the facility will provide generous storage bays to cater to the needs of boat and RV enthusiasts, car collectors, and anyone requiring ample storage space. Current specifications include garage sizes of 14' x 40', 15' x 40', and 15' x 45'. Convenient Location: Situated in close proximity to Atlanta and Lake Lanier, the Storage Caves facility will offer ease of access to residents of the metropolitan area seeking reliable and secure storage options for their large storage needs.

"We are thrilled to bring our luxury large garage storage concept to Buford, Georgia," said Jim Stepanian, CEO of Storage Caves. "Our new storage facility will provide a superior storage experience for individuals seeking the highest level of security, climate control, and space for their valuable assets. It is our goal to become the leading provider of RV, boat, and auto storage in the Atlanta area. We plan on bringing 1,000,000 square feet of storage to the Atlanta metropolitan area by the end of 2025."

The completion of the project is expected within the next 12 months, with the facility ready to welcome customers in December 2024.

For more information about investing with Storage Caves and to stay updated on the Lanier Islands Parkway development, please visit www.storagecaves.com or contact Chief Operating Officer Daniel Higuera at 831-236-1414 or Daniel@storagecaves.com.

About Storage Caves: Storage Caves, a wholly owned subsidiary of Over Under Storage Partners LLC, is a leading provider of luxury large garage storage solutions in the southeastern United States. With a commitment to quality, security, and customer satisfaction, Storage Caves sets the industry standard for upscale storage amenities in the Atlanta area.

