GENinCode Plc: CARDIO inCode-Score Clinical Publication on Polygenic Risk of Coronary Heart Disease

OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / GENinCode Plc (www.genincode.com) the polygenics company focused on the prevention of cardiovascular disease and ovarian cancer, announces today the publication by the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology of a study on 'Polygenic Risk and Incident Heart Disease in a large multiethnic cohort'1..

The Kaiser Permanente Division of Research study investigated more than 63,000 adult individuals with no history of Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) who are part of the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Genetic Epidemiology Resource in Adult Health and Aging (GERA) multi-ethnic cohort. The GERA cohort followed the membership over an average of 14 years, using CARDIO inCode-Score® to assess the polygenic risk of CHD and future incidence of risk of CHD.

The study found that CARDIO inCode-Score® can identify individuals at the highest risk of CHD. These individuals should then be prioritized for lifestyle advice and where appropriate therapeutic intervention as they will benefit the most. Previous data with CARDIO inCode-Score® has shown that, for individuals with a high genetic risk, a favorable lifestyle is associated with a 52% lower rate of CHD compared with an unfavorable lifestyle. CHD 'event' includes: non-fatal AMI, angina or coronary atherosclerosis, coronary revascularization procedures (coronary by-pass or percutaneous intervention) or CHD death. The study underlines the need for 'polygenic risk score' lifetime risk assessment in conjunction with traditional clinical risk assessment to optimize preventive care strategies to lower the future risk of CHD.

Polygenic risk assessment can be undertaken in younger people, before conventional clinical risk factors (such as high blood pressure, diabetes etc.) have developed and can be combined with conventional risk scoring in older people. In this way clinicians can better identify those most likely to benefit from lifestyle and therapeutic intervention.

GENinCode is commencing its commercialisation of CARDIO inCode-Score® (or CIC-SCORE) with leading healthcare institutions to provide an improved estimation of an individual's risk of heart attack over their lifetime. CIC-Score is being delivered from the GENinCode CLIA and CAP accredited labs in Irvine, California.

GENinCode filed its CIC-Score 'De Novo' medical device submission with the FDA at the end of last year. The Company is progressing its submission for FDA approval of the CIC-SCORE medical device.

GENinCode will be attending the Annual ACC Meeting this weekend April 6-8 in Atlanta. For more information or to arrange a meeting email: us@genincode.com

