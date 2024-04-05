Listing of Citadele banka, AS on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on April 5, 2024 to list Citadele banka, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of April 8, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name Citadele banka, AS Issuer's shortname CBL Securities ISIN code LV0000803054 Securities maturity date 05.04.2034 Nominal value of one security 10 000 EUR Number of listed securities 2 000 Nominal value 20 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 8% Coupon payments Two times per year, on every April 5 and October 5 Orderbook shortname CBLB080034A Attached: Citadele Banka, AS Base prospectus and Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1210245