05.04.2024
Listing of Citadele banka, AS on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on April 5, 2024 to list Citadele banka, AS bonds on Baltic
Bond list as of April 8, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       Citadele banka, AS                
Issuer's shortname       CBL                       
Securities ISIN code      LV0000803054                   
Securities maturity date    05.04.2034                    
Nominal value of one security 10 000 EUR                    
Number of listed securities  2 000                      
Nominal value         20 000 000 EUR                  
Fixed annual coupon rate    8%                        
Coupon payments        Two times per year, on every April 5 and October 
                5                        
Orderbook shortname      CBLB080034A                   

Attached: Citadele Banka, AS Base prospectus and Final Terms.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1210245
