Developed by a research group in China, the two-terminal all-perovskite tandem device utilizes a 23. 11%-efficient single-junction top cell relying on an optimized Sn-Pb perovskite material. The perovskite-perovskite cell was also able to retain 95. 7% of the initial efficiency after being stored in a glovebox for 2,200?h. A group of researchers led by the Wuhan University in China developed a two-terminal (2T) monolithic all-perovskite tandem solar cell that uses a tin-lead (Sn-Pb) perovskite material for the top cell. The scientists explained that mixed Sn-Pb perovskites have a narrow bandgap ...

