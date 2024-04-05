Anzeige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Berlin
05.04.24
15:55 Uhr
2,100 Euro
+0,060
+2,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.04.2024 | 15:40
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit 
05-Apr-2024 / 14:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Board of Directors resolution regarding the foreign debt instrument issue limit 
DATE: April 05, 2024 
 
 
 
On its meeting held on April 4, 2024, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office, subject to market 
conditions, for the bond, subordinated debts and/or other form of debts, that can be included in the equity calculation 
debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of bonds can be included in the calculation of the equity and/or 
subordinated debts) transactions up to USUSD6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, 
with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance 
in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 313958 
EQS News ID:  1874605 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1874605&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2024 09:09 ET (13:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
