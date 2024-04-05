Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Goodbye Kansas Group AB

With effect from April 08, 2024, the subscription rights in Goodbye Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 17, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: GBK TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021922531 Order book ID: 330790 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 08, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Goodbye Kansas Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 24, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: GBK BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021922549 Order book ID: 330780 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB