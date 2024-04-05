Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Diagonal Bio AB

With effect from April 08, 2024, the unit rights in Diagonal Bio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 17, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: DIABIO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921566 Order book ID: 330834 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in Diagonal Bio AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 10, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: DIABIO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921574 Order book ID: 330833 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB