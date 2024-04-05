Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Diagonal Bio AB

With effect from April 08, 2024, the unit rights in Diagonal Bio AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 17, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   DIABIO UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921566              
Order book ID:  330834                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 08, 2024, the paid subscription units in Diagonal Bio AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including May 10, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   DIABIO BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921574              
Order book ID:  330833                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
