IDTechEx Release New Global Advanced Li-ion Battery Technologies Market Report

BOSTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx Research, a trusted provider of independent market intelligence, announces the availability of a new report, "Advanced Li-ion Battery Technologies 2024-2034: Technologies, Players, Forecasts."

The development of advanced and next-generation Li-ion technologies will be critical to a number of sectors, as well as for battery companies aiming to succeed or maintain their place in the market. This report provides comprehensive, up-to-date data and analysis on fast moving battery technology developments.

The global market for Li-ion battery cells alone is forecast to reach US$380 billion by 2034, driven primarily by demand for battery electric cars and vehicles. Improvements to battery performance and cost are required to ensure widespread deployment of electric vehicles and to enable longer runtime and functionality of electronic devices and tools, leading to strong competition in the development of next-generation Li-ion technologies, as explored in the report.

"Advanced Li-ion Battery Technologies 2024-2034: Technologies, Players, Forecasts" provides in-depth analysis, trends and developments in advanced and next-generation Li-ion cell materials and designs, including silicon anodes, Li-metal anodes, cathode material and synthesis developments, and an introduction to solid-state batteries, amongst other areas of development.

Details of the key players and start-ups in each technology space are outlined and addressable markets and forecasts are provided for silicon, Li-metal, and cathode material shares.

This battery technologies market report provides the following information:

Introduction to Li-ion battery technologies.

Analysis of and appraisal advanced Li-ion technologies including: silicon anodes, lithium metal anodes, lithium titanate and niobates, high-manganese cathodes, ultra-high nickel NMC, LMFP.

Player coverage across anodes, cathodes and other cell developments (e.g. carbon nanotubes, electrolytes, electrode and cell structure, BMS).

Analysis of funding, activity, and commercialisation into next-generation Li-ion technology development.

Discussion of markets and applications, battery demand forecasts, forecasts of anode and cathode splits.

The report Table of Contents includes:

Executive summary & conclusions

Introduction to Li-ion batteries

Developments and trends in cell technology and performance

Silicon anodes

Lithium-metal anodes

Next-generation Li-ion cathode developments

Introduction to solid-state batteries

Innovations in battery management systems

Li-ion cell performance trends

Cell design and inactive material developments and innovations

Forecasts by cathode

Forecasts by anode (GWh, US$B, kt)

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/AdvLithium, or for the full portfolio of research available from IDTechEx, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research.

IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. Since 1999, we have been helping our clients to understand new technologies, their supply chains, market requirements, opportunities and forecasts. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380117/IDTechEx.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Lucy Rogers

Marketing and Sales Administrator

press@idtechex.com

+44 (0)1223 812300

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idtechex-release-new-global-advanced-li-ion-battery-technologies-market-report-302109328.html