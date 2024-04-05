Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units (BTA) in Nanologica AB

Upon reqest from the issuer the paid subscription shares in Nanologica AB will be delisted . Instrument: Paid subscription units -------------------------------------- Short name: NICA BTA -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021626900 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 325481 -------------------------------------- The last day of trading will be on April 08, 2024. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.