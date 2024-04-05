Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5V2 | ISIN: SE0005454873 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YD
Frankfurt
05.04.24
09:49 Uhr
0,510 Euro
+0,002
+0,39 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOLOGICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANOLOGICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2024 | 15:58
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription units (BTA) in Nanologica AB

Upon reqest from the issuer the paid subscription shares in Nanologica AB will
be delisted . 

Instrument:  Paid subscription units
--------------------------------------
Short name:  NICA BTA        
--------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021626900      
--------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 325481         
--------------------------------------



The last day of trading will be on April 08, 2024.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.