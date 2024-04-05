All Care Therapies Expands Pediatric Services With Acquisition of Therapy Blocks

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / All Care Therapies, a leading provider of speech, occupational, and physical therapy services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Therapy Blocks, a well-respected therapy business specializing in early childhood intervention and developmental therapy, located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since its establishment in 2018, Therapy Blocks has built a strong, local reputation for providing high-quality services to children with physical and mental disabilities. Over the past six years, Therapy Blocks has grown to three locations in and around the Las Vegas area, employing over 80 tenured practitioners and administrative staff.

Therapy Blocks was awarded the Best of Las Vegas 2020 and Best of Las Vegas 2021 by the Review Journal and the 2021 Best Small Business Award by the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce. The Pentagon also awarded Therapy Blocks an honorary military award for its service and dedication to active members and veterans of U.S. military branches.

By acquiring Therapy Blocks, All Care Therapies will be able to expand its range of services and provide even more comprehensive care to its pediatric patients. "We are excited to welcome Therapy Blocks into the All Care Therapies family," said Amit Dhir, founder and CEO of All Care Therapies. "Their expertise in offering a hybrid model of care aligns perfectly with our mission of increasing access to care and providing personalized therapy programs that improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience."

The acquisition of Therapy Blocks is a significant milestone for All Care Therapies, bringing the size of its network to over 325 therapists, reflecting the company's commitment to growth and innovation in the speech, occupational, and physical therapy industries. All Care Therapies looks forward to integrating Therapy Blocks into its operations and further expanding its reach in local communities.

About All Care Therapies

Established in 2019, All Care Therapies is revolutionizing access to speech, occupational, and physical therapies. Our virtual care-delivery technology, powered by SLP Tele, connects patients with more than 200 Speech Language Pathologists online and is offered in multiple languages. With a multitude of therapy modalities, procedures, and rehab programs, our occupational and physical therapists are prepared to treat a wide variety of diagnoses. Whether it's treatment online through the All Care Therapies platform or in-person at one of our care facilities, we are significantly lowering the barriers to access highly trained therapists.

To learn more about All Care Therapies, visit www.allcaretherapies.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @All_Care_Therapies.

