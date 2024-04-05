Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved 221. 05 MW of net-metering capacity in fiscal year 2022-23, with a total of 1,596 net-metering licenses issued nationwide. Pakistan's NEPRA issued 1,596 net-metering licences across the country with a cumulative capacity of 221. 05 MW in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to official statistics from the Associated Press of Pakistan. The licences were issued to consumers under nine different supply companies. The three companies with the most consumers that were granted net-metering licences were K-Electric (458), Lahore ...

