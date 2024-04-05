Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Regulatory News:

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):

Date Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at General Meetings) 31 March 2024 454 447 336 454 447 336 454 297 632

(*) Without treasury shares and 1,188 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405892356/en/

Contacts:

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs