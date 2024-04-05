Anzeige
Freitag, 05.04.2024
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
05.04.2024
FedEx Corporation: How to Engage Your Customers and Employees in Your Sustainability Efforts

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 1:00pm EDT / 10:00am PDT / 6:00pm BST / 7:00pm CEST

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Communicating with your employees and customers about your sustainability efforts is crucial to demonstrating your commitment to doing what is important for the planet. It invites them to join the action and understand the integrity of your company and brand. But how do you "talk the talk" with your employees? How do you get your customers to listen? What internal buy-in do you need to launch compelling programs?

This webinar will feature a robust panel from corporate and non-profits to discuss why engaging these audiences is impactful to business and how to go about doing that. The panel will feature speakers from FedEx, Grove Collaborative, International Paper, and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Join us and learn:

  • How to talk with your employees about your sustainability efforts
  • The hurdles others in this space have navigated and learn from their journey
  • How others have gotten their customers to listen to their sustainability efforts and how they have built brand loyalty through those efforts
  • About the process of internal buy-in needed to create compelling programs that impact the business outcomes.

Can't join in real time? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording!

Speakers

Mike Dupee

Chief of Operations / Vice President, Membership
Sustainable Brands

Abbie Eisenhart

Director of Corporate Partnerships
Arbor Day Foundation

Alexandra Bede

Director of Sustainability
Grove Collaborative

Alissa Campbell Shaw, EdD.

Global Community Engagement
International Paper

Rachel Kesselman

Communications Advisor, FedEx Global Citizenship
FedEx

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

