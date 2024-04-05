FedEx Corporation: How to Engage Your Customers and Employees in Your Sustainability Efforts

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 1:00pm EDT / 10:00am PDT / 6:00pm BST / 7:00pm CEST
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Communicating with your employees and customers about your sustainability efforts is crucial to demonstrating your commitment to doing what is important for the planet. It invites them to join the action and understand the integrity of your company and brand. But how do you "talk the talk" with your employees? How do you get your customers to listen? What internal buy-in do you need to launch compelling programs?
This webinar will feature a robust panel from corporate and non-profits to discuss why engaging these audiences is impactful to business and how to go about doing that. The panel will feature speakers from FedEx, Grove Collaborative, International Paper, and the Arbor Day Foundation.
Join us and learn:
- How to talk with your employees about your sustainability efforts
- The hurdles others in this space have navigated and learn from their journey
- How others have gotten their customers to listen to their sustainability efforts and how they have built brand loyalty through those efforts
- About the process of internal buy-in needed to create compelling programs that impact the business outcomes.
Can't join in real time? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording!
Speakers
Mike Dupee
Chief of Operations / Vice President, Membership
Sustainable Brands
Abbie Eisenhart
Director of Corporate Partnerships
Arbor Day Foundation
Alexandra Bede
Director of Sustainability
Grove Collaborative
Alissa Campbell Shaw, EdD.
Global Community Engagement
International Paper
Rachel Kesselman
Communications Advisor, FedEx Global Citizenship
FedEx
