Freitag, 05.04.2024
Nachzügler geht steil: Die Silber-Bullen sind los!
ACCESSWIRE
05.04.2024 | 16:50
Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.: TSC University Shapes the Future of Oilfield Tubular Goods Industry Leaders Through Advanced Curriculum

TSC University is a Division of Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2024 / Texas Steel Conversion, Inc. is committed to providing comprehensive learning opportunities through its state-of-the-art TSC University classrooms in Houston, Texas. Dedicated to innovation, excellence, and catering to the evolving needs of oilfield tubular goods professionals, TSC University has expanded its curriculum to include programs that are tailored to educating various industry roles such as sales, engineers, technicians, and inspectors.

www.thetscu.com

www.thetscu.com
TSC University, A Division of Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

A New Era of Education and Innovation

TSC University, located at 3102 Holmes Road, officially opened in October 2023, marking a significant addition in the technical educational landscape. TSC University offers unique courses focused on practical expertise and hands-on experience, providing students with applied knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of the field application of oilfield tubulars (casing, tubing, drill pipe, and line pipe). These technical training sessions and extensive inspection certification courses are built upon Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.'s in-house training curriculum, which is deeply integrated with their rigorous quality program. The courses are rich with insights and expertise, accumulated over 49 years of OCTG experience, and guided by our three ASNT Certified Level III inspectors. Their collective knowledge ensures a comprehensive and valuable learning experience for participants.

Cutting-Edge Facility and Programs

TSC University boasts cutting-edge facilities, including advanced laboratories, state-of-the-art inspection equipment, an extensive collection of field inspection samples, and work spaces designed to provide attendees with practical, hands-on learning experiences. The active engagement and skill application practiced during the courses foster a deeper understanding. Our curriculum is designed to equip students with the essential skills for thriving in the OCTG sector and the broader Oil Patch industry. TSC University offers a range from single-day technical workshops to comprehensive certification programs aligned with ASNT SNT-TC-1A standards. Additionally, we expand our educational offerings by organizing exclusive seminars led by distinguished experts from various facets in the industry.

For more information, please visit our website at www.thetscu.com or contact our office at 713-733-6013 EXT.1175.

About TSC University

TSC University is a forward-thinking institution dedicated to providing top-tier, hands-on experiences and training in oilfield tubulars. It was established to address the industry need by providing specialized courses tailored specifically for oilfield tubular goods.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Williams
Marketing Specialist
stephanie@texassteelconversion.com
832-230-8228

SOURCE: Texas Steel Conversion, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
