Nikola, via the Hyla brand, produced 43 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles and wholesaled 40 of them in the first quarter of 2024, while Snam awarded Baker Hughes a contract to provide three hydrogen-ready gas turbine-driven compressor trains for a new gas compressor station in Italy. Nikola produced 43 Class 8 hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles via the Hyla brand and wholesaled 40 of them in the first quarter of 2024, all for end customers. Nikola CEO Steve Girsky said the company anticipates further sales growth in future quarters as its Hyla hydrogen fueling solutions come ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...