Capita Plc - Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 05

5 April 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Capita plc is pleased to confirm that the Notice of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "2024 AGM Notice") which will commence at 10.30 a.m. on 21 May 2024 at the Company's offices at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ has been published on the Company's website, www.capita.com .

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts and the 2024 AGM Notice are being posted to shareholders today. Shareholders who have elected not to receive hard copy documents will receive a letter from the Company advising that the above listed documents are available.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 a copy of the 2024 AGM Notice has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

