KBRA UK (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to Trinity Square 2021-1 PLC (TSQ), a static RMBS securitisation collateralised by seasoned non-conforming mortgage loans. The portfolio, aggregating £666.3 million in current balance, consists of loans secured by owner occupied (95.2%) and buy-to-let (4.8%) properties located in England and Wales. All the mortgage loans in the portfolio were originated by GE Money Home Lending Limited and GE Money Mortgages Limited.

The portfolio was first acquired by Kensington Mortgages Company Limited (the Mortgage Administrator, Legal Title Holder) in August 2015 and subsequently acquired by Citibank, N.A., London in March 2021. TSQ is a refinancing of the notes currently outstanding under the same special purpose vehicle Trinity Square 2021-1 PLC, which closed in March 2021, which in turn was the refinancing of the Trinity Square 2015-1 PLC and Trinity Square 2016-1 PLC transactions, which closed in December 2015 and February 2016 respectively.

