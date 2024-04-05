(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 March 2024 142,441,073 142,252,152 142,441,073

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of €854,646,438

Registered office: 25, rue d'Astorg, 75008 Paris France

Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

